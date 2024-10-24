CT Navy submarine base unveils it’s new microgrid

The U.S. Navy’s largest submarine base located in New London, Connecticut has a new energy microgrid.

The $250 million project, which took 10 years to complete, allows the base to generate power when public power goes out.

Captain Ken Curtin is the 53rd Commanding Officer of the sub base. He said a reliable power supply is essential to their mission.

“A microgrid is a self-contained electrical network, often of various interconnected energy distribution systems that allows you to generate your own electricity on-site and use it when you need it most, such as during the interruption of power from the public or commercial grid,” Curtin said.

The new microgrid is made up of a combination of generators and fuel cells. It uses natural gas.

Brian Scott-Smith / WSHU A US Navy official explains the new micro grid to Governor Lamont (D), DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes and U.S. Congressman Joe Courtney (D-CT-2).

Gov. Ned Lamont visited the base on Wednesday.

“The lights can’t go out at our Navy base,” Lamont said. “This is what this is all about. You know, whether this be about more severe weather events or bad actors, the lights stay on at our navy base. It’s important for our security and the world. This part of the country is so important with Electric Boat down the way, the Coast Guard and what the submarine fleet means in this region.”

New London is the only East Coast military base to have a microgrid of this scale.