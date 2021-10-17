-
Connecticut’s economy is below the national average. In New York, Governor Hochul wants to expand veterans benefits to some National Guard, deforestation…
-
Almost 7,000 New York National Guard troops responded to the 9/11 attacks 20 years ago. Governor Kathy Hochul said they deserve access to veteran…
-
The Connecticut National Guard has helped the U.S. Navy at the Submarine Base in New London in vaccinating 1,000 sailors and Navy staff at a mass vaccine…
-
The Connecticut Secretary of the State’s office has partnered with the National Guard to provide cybersecurity for the presidential election in…
-
-
An Army National Guard veteran from East Haven, Connecticut filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday saying the Army discharged him with an incorrect mental…