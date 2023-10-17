Connecticut bolsters security around temples and mosques amid Israel-Hamas conflict

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said the state has increased security around temples, Jewish day schools and mosques amid conflict between Israel and Hamas.

And according to Lamont, the National Guard is on standby.

“No requests have been asked, but we're standing by,” Lamont told reporters on Tuesday. “I have seen the public reports that there are some special type forces going over to Israel, especially when it comes to perhaps helping people get back those kidnapped folks.”

He said he has not received any requests for help from Connecticut residents that may be in Israel.

Lamont also told reporters the House of Representatives should focus on electing a speaker so the federal government can step in.

“It'd be kind of handy to have a Speaker of the House so we can get to the good order of business,” Lamont said.