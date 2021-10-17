-
Federal prosecutors have charged four Long Island men in connection to a kickback scheme steering National Grid contracts to maintenance contractors on…
A division of National Grid has entered the race to develop offshore wind in the Northeast.National Grid Ventures has partnered with RWE Renewables to…
National Grid has asked New York regulators to increase their rates over the next two years. If approved, natural gas customers could see their bills go…
National Grid has reached a settlement agreement with the state of New York in response to violations over their natural gas lines in Northport and…
A union of Long Island power workers avoided going on strike by approving a last-minute contract with their employer, National Grid.The four-year contract…
National Grid could face an imminent strike as early as Sunday after Long Island union workers voted over the weekend to authorize the labor action.A…
National Grid says it may need a natural gas port offshore of Long Island to meet long-term supply demands. The utility company also wants approval for a…
National Grid has not used its emergency gas shortage measures this winter that they said were necessary to meet a growing demand.The utility company…
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says despite the gas hook-up moratorium on Long Island being lifted, National Grid still needs to find a long-term…
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and National Grid reached an agreement to end a moratorium on new gas hook-ups on Long Island. Cuomo had threatened to…