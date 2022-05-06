© 2022 WSHU
Former National Grid employees sentenced to 1 year for participating in a bribery scheme

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published May 6, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT
Two former National Grid workers were sentenced to a year and a day in jail for their part in a bribery scheme.

Richard Zavada and Patrick McCrann pled guilty to steering contracts to vendors in exchange for cash, vacations and college tuition payments. Each was ordered to pay a $10,000 fine and forfeit their ill-gotten gains of more than $550,000 combined. The two were among five National Grid workers who handled maintenance contracts. The contracts were awarded to an unnamed Long Island-based contractor who cooperated with investigators.

According to the complaint, had the contractor not paid the bribes the work would have gone to a competitor.

Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, and a National Murrow. He was also a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists and Third Coast Director’s Choice Award.
