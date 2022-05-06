Former National Grid employees sentenced to 1 year for participating in a bribery scheme

Two former National Grid workers were sentenced to a year and a day in jail for their part in a bribery scheme.

Richard Zavada and Patrick McCrann pled guilty to steering contracts to vendors in exchange for cash, vacations and college tuition payments. Each was ordered to pay a $10,000 fine and forfeit their ill-gotten gains of more than $550,000 combined. The two were among five National Grid workers who handled maintenance contracts. The contracts were awarded to an unnamed Long Island-based contractor who cooperated with investigators.

According to the complaint, had the contractor not paid the bribes the work would have gone to a competitor.