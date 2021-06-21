© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Long Island Men Charged In Alleged Scheme To Direct National Grid Contracts

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published June 21, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT
This photo shows utility company National Grid signage at a Brooklyn location, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in New York.
Bebeto Matthews
/
Associated Press

Federal prosecutors have charged four Long Island men in connection to a kickback scheme steering National Grid contracts to maintenance contractors on Long Island.

The names of the Long Island contractors involved were not revealed in the complaint. They were former managers of National Grid. The men are accused of conspiring to violate the Travel Act by accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars from the contractors.

Federal prosecutors in New York said the men made corrupt demands for bribes, while putting the contractors at risk of losing business if they did not comply.

A National Grid statement said the company has fully cooperated with the U.S. Attorney’s Office throughout its investigation and will take steps to prevent future occurrence.

National Grid operates the national gas distribution infrastructure and owns and operates the largest power plants on Long Island.

