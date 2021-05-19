© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

National Grid Renews Push To Raise Rates On New Yorkers

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published May 19, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT
This photo shows utility company National Grid signage at a Brooklyn location, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in New York.
Bebeto Matthews
/
Associated Press
This photo shows utility company National Grid signage at a Brooklyn location, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in New York.

National Grid has asked New York regulators to increase their rates over the next two years. If approved, natural gas customers could see their bills go up by an average of $5.35 a month by August.

This rate hike proposal was delayed because of the pandemic. National Grid first applied for a larger increase in 2019 that would have cost the average customer an additional $8.39 a month.

The company said the rate hike is needed to modernize its natural gas system to make it more reliable and safer.

Environmental groups said they will fight the proposal. They warned the state against expanding fossil fuel infrastructure. And they also said higher energy bills would burden households recovering from the pandemic.

Regulators are expected to make a decision in July.

