-
Governor Andrew Cuomo wants New York’s Department of Financial Services to investigate reports of nurses being denied life insurance for carrying the…
-
According to a new report from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, Connecticut has one of the highest rates of opioid-related ER visits in the…
-
Naloxone is a lifesaving drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Efforts have been made in the current opioid epidemic to make it more…
-
Last year Suffolk County led the state in opioid overdose deaths, with 150 fatalities. In 2006 the state began training responders in the administration…
-
Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London, Connecticut, will provide a year's supply of the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan to at least six…
-
Connecticut State Attorney General, George Jepsen, wants to know why the price of naloxone, the antidote for an overdose from opiates like heroin, is…
-
In much of New York and New Jersey, police have been using an antidote called Narcan to treat heroin overdoses for the past two years — officials in…
-
Police all across New York state will be supplied with the drug widely seen as an antidote to heroin and painkiller overdoses. New York Attorney General…