CT closer to rolling out Plan B, Narcan vending machines

A key legislative committee in Connecticut has approved regulations for the state’s over-the-counter medication vending machines.

Advocates have said they hope the machines will expand access to emergency contraceptives and Narcan.

Lawmakers passed the measure during the 2023 session. But before they could be rolled out, the Regulation Review Commission had to approve the rules.

They did so unanimously on Tuesday. The committee is made up of 14 legislators: 8 representatives and 6 senators, an equal number of Republicans and Democrats. Two members were absent and did not vote.

The Department of Consumer Protection will monitor the machines. C.J. Strand is the department’s legislative director.

Strand said the permittee will control the machines and the medications in them. They will be responsible for making sure the machines are temperature-controlled and the medication inside is not recalled.

“If there is an age requirement, age verification or proof of identity or a quantity limit, then they're not going to be able to be put in there,” Strand said. “So pseudoephedrine [Sudafed] with a quantity limit would not be permitted.”

The medications sold must be non-legend (over-the-counter) by places licensed to sell such products. So, the machines could be installed on college campuses — a move that advocates have said would expand access to birth control for young people.

Yale University tried to offer vending machines in 2019 but was unable to because of former state laws.

Connecticut was the last state to allow over-the-counter medication to be sold in vending machines.