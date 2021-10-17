-
The murder rate around the nation spiked in 2020. New FBI data shows there were nearly 5,000 more homicides than the year before.Connecticut and Long…
-
A Suffolk County legislative panel has sued County Social Services Commissioner Frances Pierre to obtain records related to the death of 8-year-old Long…
-
A grand jury upgraded the indictment against a Nassau County doctor from reckless endangerment to a first-of-its-kind murder charge after five of his…
-
The fatal shooting of a man over the weekend in Bridgeport caused the city to reach its highest number of homicides since 2006.Twenty-eight-year-old…
-
The former New York City police officer who is accused of killing his 8-year-old son said Suffolk County police illegally searched his Center Moriches…
-
A makeshift memorial with balloons, candles and flowers marks the spot where the body of 15-year-old Nisa Mickens was found Tuesday night in Brentwood,…
-
A Superior Court Judge in New Haven, Connecticut dismissed charges and freed a man who confessed to a murder he says he didn’t commit. That’s after the…
-
Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel walked out of the Connecticut Superior Court in Stamford Thursday after posting a $1.2 million bail. A judge granted bail…