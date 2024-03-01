Michelle Troconis found guilty in Dulos murder case

A woman has been found guilty on six counts in connection to the murder of Jennifer Dulos, a New Canaan mother of five. Michelle Troconis is the former girlfriend of Fotis Dulos, who was charged with the murder of his wife in 2019.

Troconis is guilty of conspiring to murder, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree hindering prosecution and more. She faces a maximum of 50 years in prison.

A Stamford Superior Court judge has raised her bond to $6 million.

Jennifer Dulos went missing in May 2019, and was pronounced dead last October. Prosecutors believe her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, attacked her in the garage of their New Canaan home.

Police testified that surveillance video shows Dulos and Troconis driving in Hartford the day Jennifer Dulos disappeared, making stops to discard alleged evidence.

Fotis Dolus, who denied the allegations, never stood trial. He killed himself in January 2020 shortly after being charged with murder.

Troconis is set to be sentenced at the end of May.