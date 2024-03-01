© 2024 WSHU
Michelle Troconis found guilty in Dulos murder case

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published March 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM EST
Michelle Troconis listens as a verdict of guilty on all counts is read on the final day jury deliberation for her criminal trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Stamford, Conn. Friday, March 1, 2024. Troconis was found guilty by the jury following a lengthy trial in which prosecutors laid out a case that she helped her then-boyfriend, Fotis Dolus, plot and cover up the killing of his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, as they battled each other in divorce and child custody proceedings. (Ned Gerard/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)
Ned Gerard/AP
/
Pool Hearst Connecticut Media
Michelle Troconis listens as a verdict of guilty on all counts is read on the final day jury deliberation for her criminal trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Stamford, Conn. Friday, March 1, 2024.

A woman has been found guilty on six counts in connection to the murder of Jennifer Dulos, a New Canaan mother of five. Michelle Troconis is the former girlfriend of Fotis Dulos, who was charged with the murder of his wife in 2019.

Troconis is guilty of conspiring to murder, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree hindering prosecution and more. She faces a maximum of 50 years in prison.

A Stamford Superior Court judge has raised her bond to $6 million.

Jennifer Dulos went missing in May 2019, and was pronounced dead last October. Prosecutors believe her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, attacked her in the garage of their New Canaan home.

Police testified that surveillance video shows Dulos and Troconis driving in Hartford the day Jennifer Dulos disappeared, making stops to discard alleged evidence.

Fotis Dolus, who denied the allegations, never stood trial. He killed himself in January 2020 shortly after being charged with murder.

Troconis is set to be sentenced at the end of May.
