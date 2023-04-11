Angela Pollina given 25 years to life for the murder of Thomas Valva on Long Island

AP / Suffolk County Sheriff Angela Pollina is sentenced to 25 years to life for the murder of Thomas Valva

A Suffolk County judge has sentenced Angela Pollina to 25 years to life for the murder of 8-year-old Center Moriches boy, Thomas Valva.

Thomas froze to death in January 2020 after Pollina forced him to spend the night in an unheated garage as a form of punishment. It was 19 degrees that night.

At the time, Pollina was engaged to the boy’s father, Micheal Valva, who will also serve the maximum sentence for second-degree murder.

At Pollina’s sentencing on Tuesday, Suffolk Supreme Court Judge Timothy Mazzei said his "only regret" was that Pollina won’t be spending the rest of her life in an unheated garage.

Pollina is also being charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child for her abuse of Thomas and his older brother Anthony, who also slept in the garage that night.