Michelle Troconis sentenced for role in the murder of Jennifer Dulos

Michelle Troconis will serve 20 years — more than 14 years in prison and a five year probation — for her involvement in the murder of Jennifer Dulos, a New Canaan mother of five. Troconis is the former girlfriend of the late Fotis Dulos, who was charged with the murder of his wife in 2019.

Friends and family of Jennifer Dulos, including a few of her children, delivered emotional statements before Friday’s sentencing.

Troconis was found guilty on six counts back in March, including conspiring to murder, tampering with physical evidence and more.

Police testified that surveillance video showed Fotis Dulos and Troconis driving in Hartford the day Jennifer Dulos disappeared, making stops to discard alleged evidence.

Jennifer Dulos went missing in May 2019, and was pronounced dead last October. Prosecutors believe her estranged husband attacked her in their home.

Fotis Dulos, who denied the allegations, never stood trial. He killed himself in January 2020 shortly after being charged with murder.