Michelle Troconis sentenced for role in the murder of Jennifer Dulos

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published May 31, 2024 at 6:05 PM EDT
CAPTION CORRECTION CORRECTS NAME: Michelle Troconis speaks with her attorney, Jon Schoenhorn, during her sentence in Connecticut Superior Court, in Stamford, Conn., Friday, May 31, 2024. Troconis, convicted of helping her boyfriend plot and cover up the murder of his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, was sentenced to 20 years in prison. (Ned Gerard/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)
Ned Gerard/AP
/
Pool Hearst Connecticut Media
CAPTION CORRECTION CORRECTS NAME: Michelle Troconis speaks with her attorney, Jon Schoenhorn, during her sentence in Connecticut Superior Court, in Stamford, Conn., Friday, May 31, 2024. Troconis, convicted of helping her boyfriend plot and cover up the murder of his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Michelle Troconis will serve 20 years  — more than 14 years in prison and a five year probation — for her involvement in the murder of Jennifer Dulos, a New Canaan mother of five. Troconis is the former girlfriend of the late Fotis Dulos, who was charged with the murder of his wife in 2019.

Friends and family of Jennifer Dulos, including a few of her children, delivered emotional statements before Friday’s sentencing.

Troconis was found guilty on six counts back in March, including conspiring to murder, tampering with physical evidence and more.

Police testified that surveillance video showed Fotis Dulos and Troconis driving in Hartford the day Jennifer Dulos disappeared, making stops to discard alleged evidence.

Jennifer Dulos went missing in May 2019, and was pronounced dead last October. Prosecutors believe her estranged husband attacked her in their home.

Fotis Dulos, who denied the allegations, never stood trial. He killed himself in January 2020 shortly after being charged with murder.
Connecticut News Jennifer Dulos Fotis Dulos murder
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
