Hochul's pause on congestion pricing draws legal challenges

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published July 26, 2024 at 3:50 PM EDT
Congested traffic from Brooklyn enters Manhattan off the Williamsburg Bridge, March 28, 2019, in New York. New York is inching toward becoming the first U.S. city to charge motorists an extra fee for entering its most congested areas.
Mary Altaffer
/
AP
Congested traffic from Brooklyn enters Manhattan off the Williamsburg Bridge, March 28, 2019, in New York. New York is inching toward becoming the first U.S. city to charge motorists an extra fee for entering its most congested areas.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is facing new legal challenges over her decision to indefinitely pause the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's congestion pricing plan.

Transit advocates and environmental groups sued Hochul over her abrupt pause of the plan to charge some drivers an additional $15 when they enter Manhattan below 60th Street. They allege she doesn’t have the authority to stop congestion pricing.

The new toll revenue is earmarked for transit upgrades and for making train stations more accessible. Many environmentalists and disability advocates support the steeper fees for car and truck drivers.

Hochul said in a statement that the lawsuits are an attempt to “weaponize the judicial system” and “score political points.”

She withdrew her support for the controversial program last month over concerns it could create financial hardship for lower-income commuters.
