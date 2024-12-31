© 2025 WSHU
MTA says exemptions available as congestion pricing start date looms

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published December 31, 2024 at 8:00 AM EST
Congested traffic from Brooklyn enters Manhattan off the Williamsburg Bridge, March 28, 2019, in New York. New York is inching toward becoming the first U.S. city to charge motorists an extra fee for entering its most congested areas.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s congestion pricing plan begins Sunday, Jan. 5, but some drivers might qualify for an exemption from the $6 to $9 toll on most drivers entering Manhattan.

Low-income drivers who earn under $50,000 per year or are already enrolled in a federal assistance program like SNAP or WIC qualify for a 50% discount after their tenth trip in a month.

Drivers with a disability can be 100% exempt if they have a valid New York City parking permit for people with disabilities or they’re enrolled in the MTA’s Access-A-Ride program.

Exemption applications can be submitted online. The MTA has warned that there is no guarantee that the application will be processed before Jan. 5.

Commuter buses and emergency vehicles can also qualify for an exemption.
Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
