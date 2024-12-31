MTA says exemptions available as congestion pricing start date looms

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s congestion pricing plan begins Sunday, Jan. 5, but some drivers might qualify for an exemption from the $6 to $9 toll on most drivers entering Manhattan.

Low-income drivers who earn under $50,000 per year or are already enrolled in a federal assistance program like SNAP or WIC qualify for a 50% discount after their tenth trip in a month.

Drivers with a disability can be 100% exempt if they have a valid New York City parking permit for people with disabilities or they’re enrolled in the MTA’s Access-A-Ride program.

Exemption applications can be submitted online. The MTA has warned that there is no guarantee that the application will be processed before Jan. 5.

Commuter buses and emergency vehicles can also qualify for an exemption.