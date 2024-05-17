Sound Bites: Connecticut launches its first-ever oyster trail

Good morning,

Connecticut has launched its first-ever oyster trail to map out the various oyster farms and culinary destinations in the state. Governor Ned Lamont said Connecticut is at the forefront of this maritime and culinary tradition, offering oysters on restaurant menus to provide an authentic taste of what the coast has to offer.

A new short-form documentary, “Rising Tide to Table,” documents this journey through Stonington Farms Shellfish and gives viewers a glimpse inside the thriving oyster culture in Connecticut.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we’re hearing:

Bridgeport police say an officer shot a knife-wielding man on Thursday. The shooting happened on Birdseye Street in the city’s West End. The man was taken to Saint Vincent’s Hospital where he is in stable condition, according to police. Under state law, the Connecticut inspector general, state police and state’s attorney office has started an investigation into the use of deadly force. Bridgeport Police Chief Roderick Porter said the police officers involved in the shooting will be assigned on modified duty.

Connecticut settles with HighBazaar. State Attorney General William Tong settled with the Hamden-based retailer, which the state sued for illegal, unlicensed cannabis sales. The settlement mandates organizers Joseph Accettullo and Cody Roberts announce the prohibition of cannabis sales, distribution or exchange at HighBazaar events. In addition, the retailer is required to notify vendors and prohibit anyone under 21 from attending events. The $20,000 penalty will be suspended if Accettullo and Roberts comply with all terms.

A federal judge denies the Diocese of Rockville Centre’s motion to dismiss its bankruptcy case. Instead, the judge appointed two mediators to break an over three-year negotiation involving clergy sex abuse survivors. The judge wants to avoid hundreds of cases returning to state civil court. Before the ruling, survivors expressed defeat over the $100 million in legal fees paid to attorneys without coming to a settlement.

The Connecticut Hospital Association sues Prospect Medical Holdings. The Association is suing Prospect, as well as its Manchester, Rockville and Waterbury hospitals, over $1.75 million in membership dues. The lawsuit accuses Prospect of breach of contract, violating the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act and unjust enrichment. Yale New Haven Health is also seeking to be let out of its contract with Prospect for the purchase of the hospitals, which have allegedly fallen into disrepair.

Alex Jones’ bankruptcy fight continues. Jones is selling his 127-acre Texas game range to pay for his bankruptcy fight and the remaining damages owed to the families of Sandy Hook victims in the $1.5 billion defamation judgment against him. If the sale is approved, Jones will not have direct access to that money, except to cover legal costs.

Commuter rail has the highest ridership since the pandemic. Governor Kathy Hochul announced record ridership on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority commuter railroads. The Long Island Rail Road and the Metro-North carried approximately 1.4 million riders last week. The LIRR carried more than 260,700 riders on Tuesday, ranking the highest for a weekday since the pandemic. The record coincided with a Grand Central Madison record, as 41% of riders traveled to the terminal.