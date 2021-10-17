-
An anonymous female cadet at the Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point on Long Island said she was raped by her engineering supervisor during a training…
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York has gained bipartisan support for her bill to overhaul how the military handles sexual assault cases. Now, it…
The nation’s top general has signaled he might be open to the kind of military justice reforms that New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has pushed for to…
A new military justice bill could change the way sexual assault cases and other serious crimes are managed within the U.S. military.U.S. Senator Kirsten…
A group of bipartisan U.S. senators wants to take military sexual assault cases away from high ranking military officers after a new report showed that…
As the U.S. Air Force prepared to roll out a new sexual assault prevention strategy, it sent a delegation to Connecticut College, a small liberal arts…
After one year of lobbying her colleagues, New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand's bill to change how the Pentagon handles sexual assault cases was rejected…