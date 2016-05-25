© 2021 WSHU
Senators Demand Reform In Handling Of Military Sexual Assault Cases

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published May 25, 2016 at 10:46 AM EDT
A group of bipartisan U.S. senators wants to take military sexual assault cases away from high ranking military officers after a new report showed that the officers assigned to those cases were more likely to close them than preside over them fairly. The senators say there’s a need for more neutrality in the process.  

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s (D-N.Y.) office released the report, which looked at 329 sexual assault cases from the Department of Defense.

Gillibrand says the report found that among other things, some commanders would choose to discharge a suspect rather than move forward with a court martial, and other commanders would completely ignore the sex assault accusations.

“What upsets me the most is that the military have not created a justice system worthy of the support of men and women who will sacrifice their lives for this country. It is a system that is rife with bias, lack of transparency and no accountability.”

Gillibrand spoke at a press conference in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. She’s a ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee’s Subcommittee on Personnel. Two years ago she tried and failed to get a bill passed in the Senate that would have removed military commanders from the process.  

This week’s report sparked Gillibrand, Republican Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa and a bipartisan coalition of five other senators to push again for the Military Justice Improvement Act to change how the military justice system deals with sexual assault.  

This bill would take the decision-making power away from the commanders and give it to independent military trial lawyers with extensive litigation experience.

Ann Lopez
A native of New York City, Ann Lopez, has spent more than 20-years working in journalism. Her career has brought her to Ms. Magazine and Newsday. She also worked at WGBH in Boston as a producer and director for The World, an international radio news magazine show. Ann was the founding producer for WSHU's mid-day talk show, The Full Story. As a Senior Producer, Ann works with the hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered to produce interviews that focus on local topics and issues that our listners care about.
