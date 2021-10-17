-
Thousands of Navy veterans who were denied honorable discharges due to mental health issues will get the chance for an upgrade after a group of law school…
Gender and expression can play a significant role in the careers of military personnel. The Connecticut Veterans Legal Center brought veterans from across…
Many military service members get relocated to a new base every few years, causing headaches for military spouses with their own careers as they try to…
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York renewed her call to pass a bill that would create a confidential way for military service members to get…
Many Military Families Of Color Feel Unsafe In Their Own Communities. Some Are Trying To Change ThatWhile the military has become more racially diverse, a recent survey found some Black and Hispanic service members don’t always feel welcome off base, in…
When Kathi Dugan retired from the Navy in 1999, she was hoping for one final military honor: burial at Arlington National Cemetery, her name engraved on…
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced changes this week that make it easier for veterans to get disability benefits for diseases linked to…
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has signed a law that will make it easier for the spouses of military personnel to get professional licenses for work. The…
Oscar the Grouch, Big Bird and the rest of the Sesame Street muppets have been teaching kids their ABC’s and how to share their toys since 1969. But they…
The Connecticut Veterans Legal Center is concerned about previous discriminatory military practices that have targeted and excluded veterans because of…