Sen. Gillibrand calls for abortion rights protection for U.S. military

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., along with seven of her colleagues, wrote a letter to the U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. They want policy implemented that grants service members the ability to cross state lines if they are seeking an abortion.

This comes after the release of a leaked Supreme Court opinion that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion. That would allow individual states to limit or ban abortions.

According to the letter, the health care rights of service members would become dependent on which state they’re stationed in, if the opinion becomes official in late June.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont have vowed their respective states will be safe havens for abortion rights and will serve patients from other states.