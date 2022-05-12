© 2022 WSHU
Long Island News

Sen. Gillibrand calls for abortion rights protection for U.S. military

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published May 12, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., along with seven of her colleagues, wrote a letter to the U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. They want policy implemented that grants service members the ability to cross state lines if they are seeking an abortion.

This comes after the release of a leaked Supreme Court opinion that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion. That would allow individual states to limit or ban abortions.

According to the letter, the health care rights of service members would become dependent on which state they’re stationed in, if the opinion becomes official in late June.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont have vowed their respective states will be safe havens for abortion rights and will serve patients from other states.

Long Island News Kirsten GillibrandSabrina GaroneAbortionmilitaryRoe v. Wade
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
