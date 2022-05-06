© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Blumenthal speaks with military veterans at annual Disabled American Veterans conference

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published May 6, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT
Blumenthal DAV 1.jpg
Michael Lyle Jr.
/
WSHU Public Radio
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., speaks at the Disabled American Veterans conference.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut announced his plans to provide more health care options for veterans who were exposed to toxins while they were in combat, like burn pits and Agent Orange.

Blumenthal made those comments at the 100th annual convention of the Disabled American Veterans Department of Connecticut on Friday.

“Nothing is more important than providing better health care for our veterans or other kinds of benefits that they have earned,” said Blumethal. “These are not handouts. They’ve earned these benefits.”

The U.S. military used dangerous chemicals to fight the Vietnam War. Thousands of U.S. military personnel were also exposed to toxic smoke from the burning of garbage at bases in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Blumenthal also said he plans to work closely with the Disabled American Veterans, which provides veterans with affordable housing, transportation and job assistance programs.

Tags

Connecticut News militarySenator Richard BlumenthalBurn PitsAgent OrangeConnecticutMichael Lylehealth careVeterans
Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
See stories by Michael Lyle Jr.