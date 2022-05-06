Blumenthal speaks with military veterans at annual Disabled American Veterans conference

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut announced his plans to provide more health care options for veterans who were exposed to toxins while they were in combat, like burn pits and Agent Orange.

Blumenthal made those comments at the 100th annual convention of the Disabled American Veterans Department of Connecticut on Friday.

“Nothing is more important than providing better health care for our veterans or other kinds of benefits that they have earned,” said Blumethal. “These are not handouts. They’ve earned these benefits.”

The U.S. military used dangerous chemicals to fight the Vietnam War. Thousands of U.S. military personnel were also exposed to toxic smoke from the burning of garbage at bases in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Blumenthal also said he plans to work closely with the Disabled American Veterans, which provides veterans with affordable housing, transportation and job assistance programs.