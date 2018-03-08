Nikola Jeremic: Going Solo On Starpoint Gemini Warlords

Writing music for games is a dream that Nikola Jeremic has worked very hard to achieve. After winning several music and audio design competitions, and contributing additional music for games including Destiny 2, Nikola got the chance to score a game on his own. He says he combined his admiration for the music of Vangelis as well as Paul Ruskay's music for Homeworld in his OST for Starpoint Gemini Warlords.

Nikola says he's very grateful to the team at Little Green Men, the studio behind Starpoint Gemini, for giving him the freedom to experiment with the music. That allowed him to try all sorts of sounds to create the diverse music needed for the different factions and combat situations in the game.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QjKxzad8GKI"> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QjKxzad8GKI

It's tough to start a career as a game composer, and Nikola's really appreciative of the support he's had along the way, from a chance meeting with Marty O'Donnell, co-composer of the music for Halo, to Mike Salvatori, who reached out to him for additional music for Destiny 2, as well as Tom Salta and Jason Graves for their help with technical questions.

His advice to composers just getting started? Check out the games on Steam, and get in touch with the developers!

Episode tracklist

All tracks composed and performed by Nikola Nikita Jeremic

Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Loose Cannon

The Witcher: Wild Hunt The White One remix

Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Judicar's Writ; Rising Suns; Frontier; Jump the Gun; War Machine; Warlords Ascension

Nikola is on Facebook

Follow Kate on Twitter

Subscribe to Music Respawn in Apple Podcasts!