-
Connecticut is poised to be the 19th state to legalize pot. State lawmakers approved the adult recreational use of marijuana this week.Senate President…
-
A federal grand jury indicted Connecticut state Senator Dennis Bradley for defrauding the state’s campaign finance fund. The Bridgeport Democrat allegedly…
-
Democratic legislative leaders in Connecticut seem headed for a showdown with Democratic Governor Ned Lamont over a proposed millionaire’s tax in a state…
-
Melissa Stanley was a young single mother of three when she moved to Stamford, Connecticut, 19 years ago to raise her kids. After leaving Yonkers, New…
-
Democratic legislative leaders question whether Democratic Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont’s budget proposal is progressive enough to curb tax disparity…
-
Democratic Connecticut Senate President Martin Looney’s proposal to increase state funding for cash-strapped cities has won the support of a bipartisan…
-
Democratic Connecticut Senate President Martin Looney has proposed a controversial new statewide property tax on mansions to help the state’s…
-
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and state lawmakers would have enough revenue to balance the state’s next budget without raising taxes.The governor’s…
-
Senate Democratic leaders in Connecticut have introduced their criminal justice priorities for the new legislative session. State Senate President Martin…
-
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont’s transportation plan does not have the support of the Democrats in the State Senate.Martin Looney, the Democratic leader…