Construction for $650 million plaza breaks ground in Dixwell

A major revitalization project in one of New Haven’s historically Black communities broke ground on Tuesday.

ConnCAT Place on Dixwell is named after the Connecticut Center for Arts and Technology, which will have a building on the site.

The 7.5-acre lot will feature a workforce training center, mental and physical health offices, restaurants, shopping, nearly 200 mixed-use apartments, and more.

Senate President Martin Looney (D), who represents the city, said the center will complement the Stetson Library and the new Q House across the street.

“This is the kind of development that New Haven needs, neighborhood by neighborhood,” Looney said. “This is a signature development for the Dixwell neighborhood.”

The Connecticut Community Outreach Revitalization Program, which runs ConnCAT, is investing more than $160 million in the project. According to ConnCAT, the state, county and city will spend more than $500 million on construction ($232 million for the state, $188 million for New Haven County and $84 million for the city).

“This project goes beyond architecture and the construction of buildings – it is about honoring the glorious history of this iconic neighborhood while unearthing a latent power that bears witness to a glorious future,” founder and CEO of ConnCAT and ConnCORP Erik Clemons said.

Molly Ingram / WSHU Founder and CEO of ConnCAT and ConnCORP Erik Clemons speaks to a crowd gathered to celebrate the new development.

Construction is expected to take four years.

Anna Blanding, ConnCORP’s chief investment officer, said the community was involved in determining what businesses and services would be available at ConnCAT Place.

“When developers come into communities, they come in with their ideas of what should be built. They come in and build things that are often the most profitable or that they want, without any thought about the impact,” Blanding said. “What ConnCORP did, which is what we see in this project, is very different. We actually sat, and still sit, in partnership with the community regarding what is truly needed.”