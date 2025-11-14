CT Senate Dems approve $500 million contingency despite shutdown’s end

Connecticut Senate Democrats approved using $500 million of state surplus money to backstop federal cuts to safety net programs in a special session on Thursday.

Senate Republicans opposed the move. The federal government shutdown is over, so the money would now be a slush fund for Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont, argued GOP Minority Leader Stephen Harding (R-Brookfield).

“This is the taxpayer’s money, not the government’s money to play around with,” Harding said.

“ And I’m ashamed that after what happened last night when the government reopened, we all of a sudden turn around and play a scheme on individuals that truly need the money,” he said.

“Turn it back to the people, don't put it in a slush fund,” he urged the majority Democrats.

The Democrats, including Senate President Martin Looney (D-New Haven), argued that the fund is necessary.

“It's a very volatile, unpredictable, irresponsible and reckless administration in Washington,” Looney said.

“We are pleased that at this point it looks like SNAP would be funded. But as of today, the Affordable Care Act tax credit will go over a cliff at the end of December. So that could be a major use for at least part of the fund that we are setting up,” Looney said.

Being an emergency fund, any unspent money would go back to the state’s reserves when the legislature reconvenes in February.

The House had approved the bill on Wednesday.