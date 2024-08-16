Expanded service at Tweed New Haven Airport concerns Looney

This week’s announcement that passenger air service at Tweed New Haven airport will soon expand is raising concerns from the airport’s residential neighbors, including Connecticut Senate President Martin Looney.

Breeze, a second airline, is joining Avelo in bringing commercial flights to Tweed. Between them, they will soon be servicing 37 cities from New Haven, according to Tweed.

Looney and others in the neighborhood had not expected such a rapid expansion before a longer runway and terminal were built.

“Most people believed that the significant expansion of flights would not come until the new terminal was built in East Haven,” he said.

Looney will use his position to push the Lamont administration to get the expansion done.

“East Haven should be given whatever incentives are necessary from the state in order to make that happen,” he said.

There had been no commercial flights from Tweed for many years prior to Avelo setting up service in 2021.

All the flights land on a short runaway on the New Haven side of the airport, which is in a residential neighborhood.