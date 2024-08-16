© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Expanded service at Tweed New Haven Airport concerns Looney

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published August 16, 2024 at 8:33 AM EDT
CT Senate President Martin Looney (D)
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU
Tweed New Haven airport.

This week’s announcement that passenger air service at Tweed New Haven airport will soon expand is raising concerns from the airport’s residential neighbors, including Connecticut Senate President Martin Looney.

Breeze, a second airline, is joining Avelo in bringing commercial flights to Tweed. Between them, they will soon be servicing 37 cities from New Haven, according to Tweed.

Looney and others in the neighborhood had not expected such a rapid expansion before a longer runway and terminal were built.

“Most people believed that the significant expansion of flights would not come until the new terminal was built in East Haven,” he said.

Looney will use his position to push the Lamont administration to get the expansion done.

“East Haven should be given whatever incentives are necessary from the state in order to make that happen,” he said.

There had been no commercial flights from Tweed for many years prior to Avelo setting up service in 2021.

All the flights land on a short runaway on the New Haven side of the airport, which is in a residential neighborhood.
Tags
Connecticut News Tweed New Haven AirportNew HavenMartin LooneyAirports
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma