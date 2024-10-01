CT Senate Democrats push to highlight gun safety in election campaign

Oct. 1 marks the first anniversary of Connecticut’s prohibition of the open carry of guns and the bulk purchase of firearms.

State Senate Democrats want to make the law a campaign issue in this November’s election because Republicans had filibustered the bill.

“The Republicans in the state Senate debated that bill virtually all night until 4 a.m. and offered 14 amendments that watered down and weakened the bill,” Senate President Martin Looney said.

He said he law highlights the work Democrats have done to help reduce gun violence.

“Some years, the number of fatalities is up, but the overall instance of shootings is down. Sometimes, it is the opposite of that. But over time incrementally, we believe these laws will make a difference,” Looney said.

Republicans have defended their filibuster. GOP leaders said their efforts were to enhance and strengthen the law, not kill it.

In the meantime, public health, law enforcement and community violence intervention groups are sponsoring a 4th annual statewide gun buyback and gun safe giveaway day this Saturday.