CT lawmakers await state income tax revenues to negotiate budget deal

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published April 15, 2024 at 4:12 PM EDT
Senate Majority Leader Martin Looney (D)
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU
Senate Majority Leader Martin Looney (D)

Connecticut lawmakers say this year’s budget negotiations will depend on state income tax returns received by Monday’s tax filing deadline.

Senate President Martin Looney said the state’s income tax receipts will help determine the consensus revenue figures used in final budget negotiations with Governor Ned Lamont later this month.

“People who have to pay generally file close to the deadline as opposed to people who have refunds. So we won’t have the receipts in hand until people file on April 15, and DRS won’t have totals until several days after that,” he said.

He said that means the consensus figures won’t be ready until the end of the month. That would leave only eight days for lawmakers to reach a budget adjustment agreement with the governor before the legislative session ends on May 8.

“There’s always a crunch in the even years, and this year it's even more acute,” Looney said.

Lawmakers also want to use the state’s remaining COVID relief money to close some of the anticipated budget gaps.

Republicans and Democratic Governor Lamont have said they will only support a budget deal that stays within the state’s fiscal guardrails.
