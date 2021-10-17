-
Some companies retreated from New York City to the suburbs due to the pandemic. Now, a survey of about 500 companies found there are big business…
-
Long Island MacArthur Airport has received $8.4 million from the federal government to renovate one of its major runways.The runway is nearly 25 years…
-
Officials at MacArthur Airport on Long Island broke ground this week on an $8 million transportation facility.The project will renovate the airport’s…
-
As coronavirus travel restrictions are slowly lifted, more flights will resume at MacArthur Airport on Long Island.American Airlines said they’ll resume…
-
Long Island’s MacArthur Airport will use state and federal grant money to upgrade the main terminal and modernize its infrastructure. The upgrades are…
-
Profits at MacArthur Airport on Long Island fell by 56 percent last year, and officials say it’s due to increased overtime and infrastructure…
-
Islip officials will seek $60 million in federal funds to build a new concourse and upgrade existing facilities at the Long Island MacArthur…
-
New York State environmental officials listed MacArthur Airport as a possible Superfund site after they detected high chemical compound levels in nearby…