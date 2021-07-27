© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Long Island Airport Gets $8.4M For Updated Runway

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published July 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT
MacArthur Airport
Americasroof
/
Wikimedia Commons

Long Island MacArthur Airport has received $8.4 million from the federal government to renovate one of its major runways.

The runway is nearly 25 years old. It’s one of the most heavily trafficked runways at the airport.

The airport also wants to replace its guidance signs with new energy efficient LED signs.

The project would have cost half of MacArthur Airport’s $16 million annual budget to complete.

The federal Airport Improvement Program took on nearly the entire cost of the project, with the rest being paid for out of COVID-19 relief funds.

