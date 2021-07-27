Long Island Airport Gets $8.4M For Updated Runway

Long Island MacArthur Airport has received $8.4 million from the federal government to renovate one of its major runways.

The runway is nearly 25 years old. It’s one of the most heavily trafficked runways at the airport.

The airport also wants to replace its guidance signs with new energy efficient LED signs.

The project would have cost half of MacArthur Airport’s $16 million annual budget to complete.

The federal Airport Improvement Program took on nearly the entire cost of the project, with the rest being paid for out of COVID-19 relief funds.