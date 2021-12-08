MacArthur Airport expansion deal will include a hotel and sports complex

Suffolk County lawmakers have approved a deal to work with the town of Islip on a new terminal at McArthur Airport.

The plan will also include a 300-room hotel and a sports complex. The project is expected to take 15 years to complete.

It’s part of a $2.3 billion redevelopment project in Ronkonkoma to improve the connection between the airport and Long Island Rail Road.

Officials said they might use federal coronavirus relief funding to pay for the project and to replace the region’s outdated infrastructure.

The project still needs additional approvals from Islip, Suffolk County, state agencies and the Federal Aviation Administration.