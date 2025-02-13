Hochul announces plans to connect MacArthur Airport to Ronkonkoma

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul came to Long Island Wednesday to unveil a $150 million state-funded project to connect MacArthur Airport to the Long Island Rail Road station in Ronkonkoma.

The new investment is in addition to the $40 million the state has committed to building an international terminal at the airport.

"It's a good sign to businesses that we're trying to recruit here, as well as the hometown residents who deserve nothing about the best," Hochul said at a news conference.

Plans include a pedestrian bridge, new roads and upgraded utilities.

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said the airport expansion, combined with the Long Island Railroad connection, would transform the whole region.

“This area around the airport, around the train station, will become the new transportation hub of Long Island and will build industries that will lead us forward.”

Officials did not provide a timeline for completion.