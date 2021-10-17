-
New York-based M&T Bank is back-tracking on plans to lay off more than 700 People’s Bank employees in Connecticut.The two banks last week notified the…
Just days after acquiring Tribune Publishing, the parent company of The Hartford Courant, Alden Global Capital is offering voluntary buyouts to…
Broadcast sports giant ESPN is telling employees that pandemic-related layoffs are coming. In addition to the cuts, company president Jimmy Pitaro says…
The city of New Haven announced it has a budget surplus of $1.9 million dollars, but the mayor worries that’s not enough to get through tougher times…
Thirty additional Connecticut state employees who work in executive branch agencies have received layoff notices since May 3.The Office of Policy and…
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy says that his administration has started the process to lay off some state employees to try and help close the state’s…
Hartford Hospital and fifteen other medical centers in Connecticut said Wednesday they’re going to lay off more than 400 employees over the next few…