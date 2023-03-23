Stamford-based career services firm Indeed to lay off 15% of workforce

Stamford-based career services company Indeed will lay off more than 2,000 employees.

The company currently employs more than 1,000 people in Stamford and is one of the city's largest employers.

Worldwide, the company has almost 15,000 employees. It was founded in 2004.

Indeed CEO Chris Hyams attributed the layoffs to a calmer job market. He said the layoffs will occur at every level of the company, and plans to take a 25% pay cut himself.

“With future job openings at or below pre-pandemic levels, our organization is simply too big for what lies ahead,” Hyams wrote in a message to employees on the company's website. “We need clarity, focus and urgency to ensure that all of our energy is directed towards investing in our future. We have held out longer than many other companies, but the revenue trends are undeniable. So I have decided to act now. I take sole accountability for where we are today. I am deeply and profoundly sorry.”

Indeed claims to be the number one job site worldwide and provides a place for job-seekers to find open positions.

It is unclear how many Stamford employees will be affected.