Connecticut News

Conn. Officials Announce More State Worker Layoffs

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published May 19, 2016 at 5:45 PM EDT
jobs_flickrgotcredit_160519.jpg
GotCredit
/
Flickr

Thirty additional Connecticut state employees who work in executive branch agencies have received layoff notices since May 3.

The Office of Policy and Management provided an update Thursday. Twenty-four of the pink slips were sent to people who work in food services at the Southbury Training School, a Department of Developmental Services facility that has seen a decline in residents. Four worked at the Office of Governmental Accountability, one at the Department of Correction and one at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

As of Thursday, a total of 680 of the state's 31,200-member executive branch workforce have lost their jobs. The layoffs stem from state budget cuts needed to fix a projected deficit.

More layoffs are expected. A total of 239 judicial branch employees have also received notices.

Connecticut NewsConnecticutBudget cutsbudget deficitlayoffs
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
