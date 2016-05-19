Conn. Officials Announce More State Worker Layoffs
Thirty additional Connecticut state employees who work in executive branch agencies have received layoff notices since May 3.
The Office of Policy and Management provided an update Thursday. Twenty-four of the pink slips were sent to people who work in food services at the Southbury Training School, a Department of Developmental Services facility that has seen a decline in residents. Four worked at the Office of Governmental Accountability, one at the Department of Correction and one at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
As of Thursday, a total of 680 of the state's 31,200-member executive branch workforce have lost their jobs. The layoffs stem from state budget cuts needed to fix a projected deficit.
More layoffs are expected. A total of 239 judicial branch employees have also received notices.