Malloy Administration Begins Layoff Process For State Workers; GOP Presents Alternative

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy says that his administration has started the process to lay off some state employees to try and help close the state’s budget gap.

Malloy said on Thursday in New Haven that he’s still open to trying to solve the state’s long-term budget problems by renegotiating state employee pensions and health benefits, which run until 2022.

“I don’t want to layoff anyone," he said. "I would love to have discussions how to save money in state government through our contractual relationships.”

Malloy said in order for red ink to be to erased this fiscal year that ends on June 30th, notices have to go out to the affected employees before June 9th. He says that’s why he’s asked high level supervisors to start the process.

In the meantime, he’s still not in support of closing the state’s deficit through tax increases.

Republican lawmakers criticized Malloy's plan on Friday.

State Senate Minority leader Len Fasano said small changes to employee benefits and two furlough days could prevent the layoffs.

“If state employees were given the opportunity, I would think they would be willing to take two days off without pay and you could save the layoff notices for 2016. " he said.

Fasano said two days without pay could save the state $8 million, which is more than the $6 million the state would save from laying off workers.