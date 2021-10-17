-
A lifelong love of science is the spark that galvanized composer Austin Wintory to mount an ambitious Kickstarter campaign to bring his October 5th…
-
After performing on many game and film soundtracks, cellist Tina Guo has just released her own collection of iconic game themes: Game On! In our…
-
Jason Graves and Austin Wintory are teaming up with the American Youth Symphony for a "Game Changer" Concert on February 12 in Los Angeles. The orchestra…
-
At the upcoming Music and Gaming Fest, January 4-7, the Videri String Quartet will team up with award-winning composer Austin Wintory and visual artist…
-
One of the most anticipated games this year is the underwater experience, Abzu, from Giant Squid, a small studio that includes Matt Nava, one of the…
-
In February, Fifth House Ensemble wrapped up their incredibly successful Kickstarter campaign to create a concert version of Austin Wintory's music for…
-
An emotional playthrough of Journey inspired members of Chicago's Fifth House Ensemble to create a live version. I talked with Melissa and Eric Snoza…