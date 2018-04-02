Austin Wintory Makes Science An Emotional Experience

A lifelong love of science is the spark that galvanized composer Austin Wintory to mount an ambitious Kickstarter campaign to bring his October 5th concert "A Light in the Void" to a worldwide audience. Austin teams up with Emmy-nominated filmmaker Tony Lund to create a unique concert experience that features a massive orchestra and three internationally renowned scientists. Austin told me he wanted to share the same wonder and emotion of science that it gives him.

The story arc for the event explores the questions, "Where Did We Come From?" with physicist Maria Spiropulu, "Who Are We?" with anthropologist Alice Roberts and finally, "Where Are We Going?" with Carolyn Porko, a planetary scientist who was the imaging lead for the Cassini mission to Saturn.

Austin says his music will amplify the information each scientist shares to take the audience on an emotional journey, similar to the way his soundtracks for the games Journey and Abzu are part of the emotion the player experiences.

The original idea for the concert came from a discussion Austin had with the Colorado Symphony, which wanted to continue its performances of Austin's music, and it's been in the planning for years.

The Kickstarter campaign for "A Light in the Void" closes on April 13, 2018.

Episode Tracklist

All tracks by Austin Wintory

Abzu: To Know, Water; Osteoglossum bicirrhosum

Journey: Second Confluence

Abzu: Caranx ignobilis

Journey: Apotheosis

