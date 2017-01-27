© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music Respawn

Music Respawn! Jason Graves & Austin Wintory In A Game Changer Concert

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published January 27, 2017 at 10:25 AM EST
C3I_P6rVYAAO6Yi.jpg
ReadyAtDawn
/

Jason Graves and Austin Wintory are teaming up with the American Youth Symphony for a "Game Changer" Concert on February 12 in Los Angeles.  The orchestra will perform selections from Jason's score for The Order, 1886, and Austin's Journey, along with music suggested by them from Igor Stravinsky and Benjamin Britten.   Getting kids excited about music is important to both composers, and as we talked, I discovered that all three of us got into music with the same piece!

royce-feature.png
Credit American Youth Symphony
American Youth Symphony

Episode Tracklist:

Jason Graves/Austin Wintory: The Order 1886: Knights' Theme

Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes Four Sea Interludes: Dawn

Igor Stravinsky: Firebird  Ballet Infernal Fire Dance

Jason Graves: Far Cry Primal: The Mammoth Hunt

Austin Wintory: Assassin's Creed Syndicate: Gauntlet Scherzo

Beethoven: Fur Elise

Stravinsky: Firebird Ballet Finale

Follow Jason on Twitter 

Follow Austin on Twitter

Follow Kate on Twitter 

Subscribe to Music Respawn podcasts in iTunes!

Tags

Music RespawnKate RemingtonRespawnJourneyAustin WintoryJason GravesMusic RespawnAmerican Youth SymphonyThe Order 1886
Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
See stories by Kate Remington
Related Content
Load More