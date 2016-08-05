© 2021 WSHU
Music Respawn

Respawn! Austin Wintory's Underwater Adventure

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published August 5, 2016 at 7:14 AM EDT
abzu_1.jpg
Giant Squid
/

One of the most anticipated games this year is the underwater  experience, Abzu, from Giant Squid, a small studio that includes Matt Nava, one of the creators of the influential game, Journey. Award-winning composer Austin  Wintory  whose credits include Assassins's Creed Syndicate and Journey, is also on board to provide a beautiful soundtrack that compliments Abzu.  It's been a multi-year adventure, but the wait is finally over! Abzu released on August 2nd to rave reviews.

Just before the release, Austin came up for air to talk about his music for Abzu, and many other things....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bpvHqAsNVH0">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bpvHqAsNVH0

Austin grew his score from the sound of a solo oboe, almost like a concerto, then added strings, other winds, and finally a chorus, to accompany the joyful freedom  of scuba diving.

The Abzu Soundtrack is available through directly from Austin on Bandcamp

abzu_coer.jpg

Episode tracklist:

Austin Wintory:

Abzu: Osteoglossum bicurrhosum

Journey: Second Confluence

Assassin's Creed Syndicate: A Gauntlet Scherzo

Abzu: Elasmosaurus platyurus

          To Know, Water

  Hidegard von Bingen: O Ecclesia

Austin Wintory: Abzu:

         And the earth did not yet bear a name

         Seriola Ialandi

         Delphinus desphis

         No Field was formed

           

Production assistance from Sam Roberts

Tags

Music RespawnKate RemingtonRespawnJourneyAustin WintoryAbzuGiant Squid
Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
See stories by Kate Remington
