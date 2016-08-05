Respawn! Austin Wintory's Underwater Adventure

One of the most anticipated games this year is the underwater experience, Abzu, from Giant Squid, a small studio that includes Matt Nava, one of the creators of the influential game, Journey. Award-winning composer Austin Wintory whose credits include Assassins's Creed Syndicate and Journey, is also on board to provide a beautiful soundtrack that compliments Abzu. It's been a multi-year adventure, but the wait is finally over! Abzu released on August 2nd to rave reviews.

Just before the release, Austin came up for air to talk about his music for Abzu, and many other things....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bpvHqAsNVH0"> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bpvHqAsNVH0

Austin grew his score from the sound of a solo oboe, almost like a concerto, then added strings, other winds, and finally a chorus, to accompany the joyful freedom of scuba diving.

The Abzu Soundtrack is available through directly from Austin on Bandcamp

Episode tracklist:

Austin Wintory:

Abzu: Osteoglossum bicurrhosum

Journey: Second Confluence

Assassin's Creed Syndicate: A Gauntlet Scherzo

Abzu: Elasmosaurus platyurus

To Know, Water

Hidegard von Bingen: O Ecclesia

Austin Wintory: Abzu:

And the earth did not yet bear a name

Seriola Ialandi

Delphinus desphis

No Field was formed

Production assistance from Sam Roberts