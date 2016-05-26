Respawn! Fifth House Continues Their "Journey"

In February, Fifth House Ensemble wrapped up their incredibly successful Kickstarter campaign to create a concert version of Austin Wintory's music for Journey, accompanying live players on stage. Now, with several concerts under their belts and an upcoming performance in Brooklyn in July, I checked in with Melissa and Eric Snoza of Fifth House to find out how the performances have gone so far.

Over 2,400 people attended the premiere performance at Baltimore's Music and Gaming Festival, way beyond anyone's expectations. Conductor Austin Wintory invited everyone to sit on the floor, and Eric said, "You could have heard a pin drop!"

Melissa said for her, the most wonderful moment so far was the appearance of a beautifully costumed Journey cosplayer, whose attention to detail even included ballet toe shoes so she could be en pointe, like the character in the game. And like the character, she was wordless, so Melissa never got her name.

A mysterious Journey cosplayer

The project means so much to everyone involved that Eric and Melissa are already busy lining up performances on the West Coast and in Canada. So the Journey continues...