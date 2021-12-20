© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

'Absolute pardon' allows a convicted Bridgeport officer to return to patrol

WSHU | By John Kane
Published December 20, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST
Bridgeport Police Department
Bridgeport Police Department
/
Facebook

A Bridgeport police officer is back on duty after receiving a pardon for his criminal convictions — despite concerns raised by the state’s oversight board.

Officer Paul Cari lost his badge in 2013 for assaulting a man he found at his ex-girlfriend’s house. He was later convicted in 2015 on threatening and breach of peace charges. The Connecticut Board of Pardons and Paroles gave Cari an “absolute pardon” in October 2020. 

The pardon made him eligible to get his Bridgeport police job back. The state police certification board endorsed Cari last May despite some of its members not agreeing with the decision.

Bridgeport police have Cari serving back on patrol.

Tags

Connecticut NewsJohn KaneConnecticutBridgeportcrime
John Kane
John Kane is a News Fellow at WSHU covering local news in Connecticut and Long Island.
See stories by John Kane