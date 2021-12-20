'Absolute pardon' allows a convicted Bridgeport officer to return to patrol

A Bridgeport police officer is back on duty after receiving a pardon for his criminal convictions — despite concerns raised by the state’s oversight board.

Officer Paul Cari lost his badge in 2013 for assaulting a man he found at his ex-girlfriend’s house. He was later convicted in 2015 on threatening and breach of peace charges. The Connecticut Board of Pardons and Paroles gave Cari an “absolute pardon” in October 2020.

The pardon made him eligible to get his Bridgeport police job back. The state police certification board endorsed Cari last May despite some of its members not agreeing with the decision.

Bridgeport police have Cari serving back on patrol.