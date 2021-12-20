Legal sports betting brought in $4M for Connecticut during its first full month

Connecticut earned $4 million in tax revenue from its first full month of legalized sports betting in November.

Connecticut residents have been allowed to place bets with legalized online gaming and sports betting since mid-October. The state collected nearly $2 million that month.

The state takes nearly a 14% cut of sports betting and 18% of online gaming revenue.

Betting is legal through the Connecticut Lottery and at the two tribal casinos, Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Resort Casino. Wagers can also be placed online with the tribes’ two partners, FanDuel and DraftKings.