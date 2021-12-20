© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Legal sports betting brought in $4M for Connecticut during its first full month

WSHU | By John Kane
Published December 20, 2021 at 4:33 PM EST
Connecticut Gambling
Susan Haigh
/
Associated Press
In this Thursday Sept. 30, 2021, file photo Zach Young, of New Haven, Conn., places a bet at one of the new sports wagering kiosks at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Conn.

Connecticut earned $4 million in tax revenue from its first full month of legalized sports betting in November.

Connecticut residents have been allowed to place bets with legalized online gaming and sports betting since mid-October. The state collected nearly $2 million that month.

The state takes nearly a 14% cut of sports betting and 18% of online gaming revenue.   

Betting is legal through the Connecticut Lottery and at the two tribal casinos, Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Resort Casino.  Wagers can also be placed online with the tribes’ two partners, FanDuel and DraftKings.

John Kane
John Kane is a News Fellow at WSHU covering local news in Connecticut and Long Island.
