$2.5M in state funds will allow for final cleanup of a contaminated Connecticut site

WSHU | By John Kane
Published December 27, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST
The cleanup of a Raymark Industries superfund site in Stratford, Connecticut, now has the funding to enter its final phase. That’s after the state allocated $2.5 million last week to remove contaminants from the soil and groundwater.

Raymark Industries used asbestos to manufacture automobile brakes for nearly 80 years. The company went bankrupt in 1989 and left behind eight polluted sites in the town. 

The cleanup has been underway for the last 25 years. Town leaders hope the site may soon be home to a hotel or other retail establishment.

