Connecticut State Police Sgt. Brian Mohl is dead after being swept away by a flash flood Thursday morning while the remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped heavy…
While the U.S. Senate has passed federal infrastructure proposals, division among Democrats in the U.S. House appears to have slowed final passage.That…
Connecticut Democratic Representatives Joe Courtney and Jahana Hayes spent thousands of campaign dollars on security in the months after the January 6…
U.S. Representative Jahana Hayes said President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan contains a provision that would provide school districts with…
U.S. Representative Jahana Hayes of Connecticut has called for the House Education Committee to remove a Georgia Republican who supported conspiracy…
U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy and Representative Jahana Hayes of Connecticut are demanding a health and safety assessment of the…
U.S. Congresswoman Jahana Hayes of Connecticut faced racist attacks during a virtual campaign event this fall. Now, some of her cybersecurity suggestions…
Hackers hijacked a virtual campaign meeting for Democratic U.S. Representative Jahana Hayes. They hurled racist slurs at the state’s first Black…
U.S. Representative Jahana Hayes of Connecticut called for renewed dialogue about racist extremism after her Zoom event was targeted by a barrage of…
U.S. Representative Jahana Hayes of Connecticut says she’s winded but otherwise experiencing no new symptoms after her COVID-19 diagnosis earlier this…