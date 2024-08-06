CT Democrats rally in support of Harris and her running mate Gov. Tim Walz

Gov. Ned Lamont and other top Connecticut Democrats rallied in support of the Harris-Walz presidential ticket on Tuesday.

They gathered in front of a mural in downtown Hartford that includes Vice President Kamala Harris.

Lamont wore a freshly minted "Harris-Walz Presidential Campaign" t-shirt.

“Madame secretary, on behalf of the Constitution State, we unanimously support with all 74 delegates the team of Harris and Walz. Go, fight, win," Lamont declared, giving the enthusiastic gathering of party stalwarts a preview of what he plans to say in a couple of weeks as head of the state’s delegation to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

“He had a $15 minimum wage. I did that. He had paid family and medical leave. We did that. He stands up strong for abortion rights. Well I think we did that. They accuse him of being too liberal. They accuse me of being too moderate. I think he got it about right,” Lamont said.

Other speakers were also energized by the pick. U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes )D-CT-05) is a former teacher. She’s glad Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is, too.

“The state of Minnesota has benefitted from Tim Walz’s love of other people’s children, of other people’s families, of wanting other people to thrive and not just survive, and now the entire country would have the benefit of that,” Hayes said.