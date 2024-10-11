Hayes and Logan go head-to-head in CT 5th District debate

U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-5th District, and her Republican challenger George Logan met for their only debate in the race for the state’s 5th Congressional District at Naugatuck Valley Community College in Waterbury on Wednesday.

One of the many contentious issues in the debate was Donald Trump. Logan was asked if he supports his party’s presidential ticket, he wouldn’t mention the former president’s name.

“I will be supporting the presidential ticket this election. The Republican presidential ticket this election,” Logan said.

“If you are that supportive of your presidential nominee. Say it with your chest.” Hayes responded.

“You are going to support Donald Trump. You are going to vote for Donald Trump and people know what that means,” she said to Logan.

The candidates also clashed over their political records. Logan accused Hayes of being in lockstep with Democratic leadership in Washington and failing to deliver for her constituents.

“My opponent is going to continue to tell you over, and over again that she’s doing a good job, that things are not as bad as they are. You see it with your own eyes. So, all the fancy talk that you can say, look at the results, she hasn’t delivered,” Logan said.

“Mr. Logan talks about bipartisanship, but he wants to go to Congress and I’ll use his words, that he'll be a rubber stamp for the Trump administration, for a Mike Johnson who would have the gavel and all of the things we are talking about right now we wouldn’t be able to vote on,” Hayes said.

She pushed back on Logan, claiming he lacked accomplishments when he served in the state Senate for four years and wouldn’t be independent if elected to Congress.

The two also discussed abortion, housing policy, crime, and the southern border and immigration.

The debate was briefly interrupted by a pro-Palestinian protestor when the topic of U.S. policy in the Middle East came up.

The race between Hayes and Logan is a rematch of their contest two years ago. It has attracted funding from both the Republican and Democratic congressional campaign committees.