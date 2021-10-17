-
The push to switch from fossil fuels to renewable forms of energy will mean a lot more demand for battery storage. It's just part of massive efforts to…
A patchwork of states have joined in an effort to modernize transportation along the East Coast and reduce gas emissions that contribute to climate…
President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure proposal seeks to help reach the administration's ambitious clean energy goals for the U.S. over the next…
President Joe Biden’s energy goals will make significant changes to where New England gets its power. How states choose to embrace these goals as part of…
President Joe Biden’s goal is to bring 30 gigawatts of offshore wind power online by the end of the decade. That aligns with the regional power grid’s…
Governors of five Northeast states are calling for reforms of the operator of the region’s power grid, ISO New England.Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont…
An environmental advocacy group is challenging how energy policy is coordinated by New England's six governors. The Conservation Law Foundation has…