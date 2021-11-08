New England energy regulators say they don't need a new Killingly gas power plant. That might be enough to kill it

A controversial $700 million gas-fired electric power plant proposed for northeastern Connecticut faces an uncertain future. That's because the regional electric grid operator ISO-New England has sought permission from federal regulators to terminate its contract to buy electricity from the facility.

ISO-New England said it has sufficient power from other sources and no longer has a need to buy power from the proposed 650 megawatt gas plant in Killingly, which is owned by Florida-based NTE Energy.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has supported local opposition to the plant.

“That’s a big deal to show you as we continue to move toward energy efficiency, reducing our need for fossil fuel based power. What a difference that's making,” Lamont said, welcoming ISO-New England’s decision.

“We didn’t want it or need it. And now we hope we can move into the clean energy future that we all need,” said Samantha Dynowski with Sierra Club Connecticut. She hopes the move marks the end of the plant.

ISO-New England has requested that federal regulators approve its decision within 60 days.