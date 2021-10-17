-
Connecticut utility customers will get an average of $35 refunded on their bills from Eversource in December and January. It’s part of a $100 million…
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said the state’s electricity utilities have been more efficient in restoring power following Tropical Storm Henri,…
The New York Assembly Energy Committee will hold a hearing on Monday, August 9, to discuss the Long Island Power Authority’s (LIPA) decision to renew its…
Eversource Energy said it plans to assign a public safety specialist for each community in Connecticut to assess storm damage. That’s after the utility…
The Long Island Power Authority has reached a tentative settlement with New Jersey-based power service provider PSEG. It would keep PSEG services until at…
PSEG Long Island was unable to meet their self-imposed deadline to fix communication system issues that led to poor performance during Tropical Storm…
Top executives who manage electricity distribution on Long Island could have to make their salaries public. That's one part of a package of bills to hold…
Connecticut’s two largest electric utilities have appealed millions of dollars in state-mandated profit reductions.Last month, the state Public Utilities…
PSEG Long Island said it's prepared for the summer hurricane season after “storm hardening” infrastructure was put in place.The utility company is…
The Long Island Power Authority said the system that’s used by PSEG Long Island to communicate outages and power restoration has taken too long to be…